Macro close up of old Arab Muslim woman looking around with brown eye. Mature female portrait of elderly senior citizen with wrinkles on curious face. Turkish, Asian ethnicity. 4K
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
