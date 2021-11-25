All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1034015066

See more

1034015066
1085174243

Item ID: 1085174243

Young Man Online Shopping from Home using a Smartphone and Credit Card for Online Transactions and Financial Trading while sitting on the Couch in Cozy Living Room, Vertical Video, Indoor, Copy Space

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Sunny Side Up Agency

Sunny Side Up Agency

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all