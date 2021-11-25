All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1050437104

See more

1050437104
1085174204

Item ID: 1085174204

Young Man Working Remote from Home in his Kitchen and Having an Online Meeting on Video Call holding a Video Conference, Taking Notes and Talking with Colleagues, Indoor, Day light, Copy Space

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Sunny Side Up Agency

Sunny Side Up Agency

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all