All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1024870520

See more

1024870520
1085174174

Item ID: 1085174174

Young Handsome Intellectual Man Having Coffee in the Morning while Reading a Book and Takes Notes for Studying, Man reading in a Cozy Kitchen in the Morning, Indoor, Copy Space, Handheld

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Sunny Side Up Agency

Sunny Side Up Agency

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all