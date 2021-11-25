All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1073362697

See more

1073362697
1085173376

Item ID: 1085173376

Side view a young man is lying on the sofa and working on a laptop, typing on the keyboard, remote work from home.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

astrastudio

astrastudio

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all