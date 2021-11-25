Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Happy adult woman sing and dance at home in the living room with light and laptop computers in background - happiness and people in smart working workplace - modern people online job creator content
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips