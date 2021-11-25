All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1056765137

See more

1056765137
1085173094

Item ID: 1085173094

Artistic young woman dancing in backlit fog smoke indoors. Confident graceful Caucasian female dancer rehearsing modern performance with ballet movements. slow motion choreography concept Neon light

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

andreonegin

andreonegin

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all