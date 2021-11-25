All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1061868136

See more

1061868136
1085168162

Item ID: 1085168162

close-up of the back of the head of a man looking in the bathroom mirror, shaving his face after a shower, a thousand-year-old man takes care of his stubble or beard, does a morning cosmetic procedure

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Lysenko Andrii

Lysenko Andrii

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all