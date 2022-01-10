0
Stock video
Electric Saw Machine Blade. Circular saw spinning on woodworking machine.
Z
- Stock footage ID: 1085104985
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|454.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:27Man works circular saw. Sparks fly from hot metal. Man hard worked over the steel. Close-up slow motion shot in garage
4k00:15young bold carpenter with moustache. circular saw cutting piece of wood. sun flare on background
4k00:27Young asian female carpenter cutting wooden plank with a circular electric saw in carpentry workshop. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:27Sparks from an industrial grinder fall and bounce on the ground of a workshop as we FLY across and up in SLOW MOTION
hd00:15Close up of sawing a log with a chainsaw process. Video. Male carpenter sawing a part of tree trunk with wooden shavings flying into the sides.
hd00:30Slow motion close-up shot carpenter leads hands and looking carving wooden detail for furniture in the work shop
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
10801920bladebuildingcarpentercarpentrycircularcircular sawcircular saw bladeconstructioncraftcraftsmandirtydiyelectricequipmentfilefirewoodforestfurnitureindustryinstrumentjobligneouslumberlumber-millmachinemachinerymalemanmanualplankpowerprofessionalrotarysawsawmillsharpshoptimbertooltreewoodwoodenwoodworkwoodworkingworkworkerworkshop