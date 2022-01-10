 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Electric Saw Machine Blade. Circular saw spinning on woodworking machine.

Z

By Zhuravleva Katia

  • Stock footage ID: 1085104985
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV454.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Related stock videos

Man works circular saw. Sparks fly from hot metal. Man hard worked over the steel. Close-up slow motion shot in garage
hd00:27Man works circular saw. Sparks fly from hot metal. Man hard worked over the steel. Close-up slow motion shot in garage
young bold carpenter with moustache. circular saw cutting piece of wood. sun flare on background
4k00:15young bold carpenter with moustache. circular saw cutting piece of wood. sun flare on background
Close-up of two co-workers discussing work at a factory.
hd00:10Close-up of two co-workers discussing work at a factory.
Young asian female carpenter cutting wooden plank with a circular electric saw in carpentry workshop. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:27Young asian female carpenter cutting wooden plank with a circular electric saw in carpentry workshop. 4k Slow motion.
Sparks from an industrial grinder fall and bounce on the ground of a workshop as we FLY across and up in SLOW MOTION
4k00:27Sparks from an industrial grinder fall and bounce on the ground of a workshop as we FLY across and up in SLOW MOTION
Close up of sawing a log with a chainsaw process. Video. Male carpenter sawing a part of tree trunk with wooden shavings flying into the sides.
hd00:15Close up of sawing a log with a chainsaw process. Video. Male carpenter sawing a part of tree trunk with wooden shavings flying into the sides.
Slow motion close-up shot carpenter leads hands and looking carving wooden detail for furniture in the work shop
hd00:30Slow motion close-up shot carpenter leads hands and looking carving wooden detail for furniture in the work shop
A shower of sparks is thrown from an angle grinder in an industrial workshop in extreme SLOW MOTION, mechanic or engineer out of focus in background
4k00:08A shower of sparks is thrown from an angle grinder in an industrial workshop in extreme SLOW MOTION, mechanic or engineer out of focus in background

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Construction worker grinding metal and making sparks, closeup
4k00:30Construction worker grinding metal and making sparks, closeup

Related video keywords