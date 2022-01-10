 
The common myna or Indian myna (Acridotheres tristis), sometimes spelled mynah, is a bird in the family Sturnidae, native to Asia.

By Jrs Jahangeer

The common myna or Indian myna (Acridotheres tristis), sometimes spelled mynah, sitting on a lamppost, in Kolkata, India.
The common myna or Indian myna (Acridotheres tristis), sometimes spelled mynah, sitting on a lamppost, in Kolkata, India.
Common Myna or Indian Myna (Acridotheres tristis) is a extremely adaptive and territorial Strunidae native to Southern Asia. In Taiwan, it is a invasive species introduced by escaping human captivity.
