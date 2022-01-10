 
0

Stock video

A hand in a medical glove wipes a computer keyboard with a rag. Disinfection of a personal computer from bacteria in a pandemic. Cleanliness on the desktop. Medical keyboard treatment

S

By Stockmachine

  • Stock footage ID: 1085097215
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP486.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

