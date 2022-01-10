0
Stock video
Ducks in a park in Brasil. Vídeo made in Mogi das Cruzes - SP - Brasil - 07 Jan 2022 No edition and no filters.
r
By rafaelnlins
- Stock footage ID: 1085091935
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|28.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:19Beautiful shot of Bald eagle swooping down and catching a fish in his talons from the blue water in 240 fps slow motion.
hd00:15Two Great Blue Herons flying side by side in wetlands together at sunset in 240 fps slow motion.