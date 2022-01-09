 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

frozen apple in the garden on branches covered with frost

V

By Vadiar

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086655
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4142.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Growing plants in spring timelapse, sprouts germination newborn cress salad plant in greenhouse agriculture
4k00:13Growing plants in spring timelapse, sprouts germination newborn cress salad plant in greenhouse agriculture
Growing plants in Spring Timelapse, Sprouts Germination newborn Pea plant in greenhouse agriculture
4k00:16Growing plants in Spring Timelapse, Sprouts Germination newborn Pea plant in greenhouse agriculture
White daisy flowers field meadow in sunset lights. Field of white daisies in the wind swaying close up. Concept: nature, flowers, spring, biology, fauna, environment, ecosystem
4k00:39White daisy flowers field meadow in sunset lights. Field of white daisies in the wind swaying close up. Concept: nature, flowers, spring, biology, fauna, environment, ecosystem
Yellow Sunflower Head Blooming in Time Lapse
hd00:07Yellow Sunflower Head Blooming in Time Lapse
Hand Watering A Young Plant
hd00:13Hand Watering A Young Plant
Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
4k00:15Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
Time lapse of vegetable seeds growing or sprouting from the ground.
4k00:14Time lapse of vegetable seeds growing or sprouting from the ground.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

3d rendering, growing floral background from paper flowers, blooming botanical pattern, bridal round bouquet, papercraft, candy pastel colors, bright hue palette, 4k animation
4k00:063d rendering, growing floral background from paper flowers, blooming botanical pattern, bridal round bouquet, papercraft, candy pastel colors, bright hue palette, 4k animation
Top view of labyrinth garden. Unique, mysterious place. Aerial view of geometrical, green maze.
4k00:12Top view of labyrinth garden. Unique, mysterious place. Aerial view of geometrical, green maze.
Orange Flower Eremurus Blooming in Time Lapse on a Black Background. Foxtail Lily or Eremurus Stenophyllus
4k00:32Orange Flower Eremurus Blooming in Time Lapse on a Black Background. Foxtail Lily or Eremurus Stenophyllus
Thoughtful old man sitting near a pond in a vibrant, beautiful garden with soft natural lighting. Medium to close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:20Thoughtful old man sitting near a pond in a vibrant, beautiful garden with soft natural lighting. Medium to close up shot on 4k RED camera.

Related video keywords