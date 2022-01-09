 
0

Stock video

African tailor is cutting out a piece of fabric

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086178
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV667.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.2 MB

