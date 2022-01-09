0
Stock video
African tailor is cutting out a piece of fabric
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085086178
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|667.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:27View over shoulder of female dressmaker communicating with client about custom-made dress in sewing workshop. African woman designer consult customer and draw sketch in studio
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adjustingadultafricanafrican-americanamericanatelierbusinessclothclothingcouturecraftcreativecreativitycutting outdesigndesignerdressmakerdressmakingdummyfabricfashionfashionablegarmenthandmadehobbyinstrumentslifestylemalemanmanufacturemanufacturingmaterialmodernneedleworkparlourpreparingprofessionprofessionalsewingshowroomsplittingstudiostyletailortailor housetextileworkworkplaceworkshopyoung