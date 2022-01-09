0
Stock video
Close up of a weaving mechanism at work
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085086169
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|404.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Multiple spools with coloured threads during mechanical sewing. Textile factory production equipment.
hd00:15Silk Manufacturing Factory. Old loom equipment weaving automatically white fabric, Industrial production line in India
hd00:08Rope made from flax at manufacturing line. Factory worker working on manufacturing line. Textile factory production. Beige flax ropes at flax factory
hd00:19textile industry ; mechanical spinning of synthetic thread on spools in the factory,video clip
hd00:29Dalat, Vietnam - March 02, 2017. Silk Farm, clothes produce from silkworm insects cocoon, textile factory. Silkworm cocoon at reeling silk factory workshop. Factory for production of silk threads.
Related video keywords
automatedautomationclose upclothclothesclothingcolouredcottoncraftequipmentfabricfactoryfiberindustrialindustryinventorylineloommachinemachinerymakingmanufacturemanufacturingmaterialmechanicalmechanismmechanizedpatternplantprocessingproduceproductionstringtextiletextile millthreadthreadsweaveweavingwoolworkworkshop