0
Stock video
Guy puts his hand around his girlfriend at the cinema
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085086163
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|528.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Smiling woman watching movie. Close up of beautiful girl laughing in cinema in slow motion. Boyfriend and girlfriend have fun at movie theater. Romantic date at cinema. Love couple watch comedy film
4k00:13Young people watching film in dark hall. Attractive couple surprising in movie theater. Worried friends sitting with popcorn in cinema. Two friends spending date in cinema.
4k00:21Young couple watching horror film in movie theatre. Guy sprinkle popcorn on girl in movie theater. Scared guy jumping in seat and spilling popcorn in slow motion. Shocked people watching horror movie
4k00:23Guy gently embracing girl while watching movie in cinema. Romantic date at movie theatre. Close up of love couple enjoy movie
4k00:17Close up of girlfriend stealing popcorn from her boyfriend hand while watching movie in cinema.Couple having good time and laughing while having date in cinema
4k00:23Man sleep at cinema movie. Guy sleeping at cinema date. Guy fall asleep at movie theatre. Bored man sitting at movie hall. People watching boring film
4k00:11Happy Couple Hugs in Their Living Room. Their House is Warm and Cozy. It's Evening. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Cinema, movie, entertainment concept. People in face masks are putting on glasses at the cinema
4k00:12People are throwing popcorn at each other in the cinema. Cinema, movie, entertainment concept.