 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Industrial robot is relocating solar panels between the shelves

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086145
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV417.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

Related stock videos

IT laboratory with several robotic mechanisms at work
4k00:08IT laboratory with several robotic mechanisms at work
Top view of a robotic arm relocating bricks from the conveyor
4k00:15Top view of a robotic arm relocating bricks from the conveyor
Loading vehicle is relocating blocks of building materials
4k00:13Loading vehicle is relocating blocks of building materials
Modern factory industrial equipment is relocating bricks onto the conveyor
4k00:13Modern factory industrial equipment is relocating bricks onto the conveyor
Warehouse robot is relocating boxes manually
4k00:10Warehouse robot is relocating boxes manually
Automatic pick and place robotic arm manipulator with suction cups moves container lids, covers - part of plastic injection molding machine at exhibition, trade show. Manufacturing, production concept
4k00:13Automatic pick and place robotic arm manipulator with suction cups moves container lids, covers - part of plastic injection molding machine at exhibition, trade show. Manufacturing, production concept
Robotic mechanism is relocating solar panels
4k00:12Robotic mechanism is relocating solar panels
Industrial robotic manipulator, innovative robotic machines are relocating small items
4k00:07Industrial robotic manipulator, innovative robotic machines are relocating small items

Related video keywords