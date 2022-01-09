 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Solar cells are getting relocated and distributed by a robotic conveyor

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086130
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV377.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Related stock videos

Human-like cyborg robot hand touching, activating solar panel. Animation concept of recharging robotic electric battery on ecological power station construction. Future Advanced Digital Technology
4k00:10Human-like cyborg robot hand touching, activating solar panel. Animation concept of recharging robotic electric battery on ecological power station construction. Future Advanced Digital Technology
Automated factory equipment of energy device at work. Special machine makes new solar panels.
4k00:10Automated factory equipment of energy device at work. Special machine makes new solar panels.
Solar panels moving on a conveyor, close up.
4k00:11Solar panels moving on a conveyor, close up.
Solar panel moves on a conveyor belt in the robotic factory. Modern plant of producing ecological solar cells. Automated factory indoors.
4k00:12Solar panel moves on a conveyor belt in the robotic factory. Modern plant of producing ecological solar cells. Automated factory indoors.
Robot cyborg open palm, Solar panel on white background. eco energy.presentation(included alpha)
hd00:17Robot cyborg open palm, Solar panel on white background. eco energy.presentation(included alpha)
Close-up work of automated equipment for producing solar panels. Modernized factory with innovative technologies indoors.
4k00:11Close-up work of automated equipment for producing solar panels. Modernized factory with innovative technologies indoors.
Researcher, Engineer open palm, Wind power energy panel on the ground. Eco-friendly energy.
hd00:19Researcher, Engineer open palm, Wind power energy panel on the ground. Eco-friendly energy.
Robotic mechanism is relocating solar panels
4k00:12Robotic mechanism is relocating solar panels

Related video keywords