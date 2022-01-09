 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A waitress is taking ordered food from a cook

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086106
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV468.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Waitress collects her order from the chef in a busy hotel or restaurant kitchen. In slow motion.
hd00:18Waitress collects her order from the chef in a busy hotel or restaurant kitchen. In slow motion.
An Asian man preparing Mexican food, making delicious burritos in the kitchen of a Mexican restaurant-Dan
hd00:13An Asian man preparing Mexican food, making delicious burritos in the kitchen of a Mexican restaurant-Dan
Waitress collects her order from the chef in a busy hotel or restaurant kitchen. In slow motion.
hd00:25Waitress collects her order from the chef in a busy hotel or restaurant kitchen. In slow motion.
An Asian man preparing Mexican food, making delicious burritos in the kitchen of a Mexican restaurant-Dan
hd00:18An Asian man preparing Mexican food, making delicious burritos in the kitchen of a Mexican restaurant-Dan
A delicious gourmet meal is being given the finishing touches by the chef in a restaurant or hotel kitchen. The waitress stands by, waiting to take the dish to a customer.
hd00:17A delicious gourmet meal is being given the finishing touches by the chef in a restaurant or hotel kitchen. The waitress stands by, waiting to take the dish to a customer.
Young Asia businesswoman customer take out food bag order from restaurant staff wearing face mask and gloves in coffee shop. Lifestyle new normal after corona virus and take away food service concept.
4k00:12Young Asia businesswoman customer take out food bag order from restaurant staff wearing face mask and gloves in coffee shop. Lifestyle new normal after corona virus and take away food service concept.
Waitress collects her order from the chef in a busy hotel or restaurant kitchen. In slow motion.
hd00:29Waitress collects her order from the chef in a busy hotel or restaurant kitchen. In slow motion.
Blurred image of the interior of a large beautiful restaurant with bright lighting. The waiter comes to the cook and picks up the finished pizza order, heading for the visitor. Defocused restaurant
4k00:13Blurred image of the interior of a large beautiful restaurant with bright lighting. The waiter comes to the cook and picks up the finished pizza order, heading for the visitor. Defocused restaurant
Same model in other videos
Waitress in a face mask gets an ordered dish at the counter
4k00:09Waitress in a face mask gets an ordered dish at the counter
Waitress is being happy while wiping the table in a cafe
4k00:13Waitress is being happy while wiping the table in a cafe
Female waitress in a face mask is doing a clean-up in the restaurant. Small business during covid-19, coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:13Female waitress in a face mask is doing a clean-up in the restaurant. Small business during covid-19, coronavirus pandemic.
Members of kitchen staff in face masks are working at the counter. Small business during covid-19, coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:12Members of kitchen staff in face masks are working at the counter. Small business during covid-19, coronavirus pandemic.
Blond waitress in a face mask is wiping the table
4k00:13Blond waitress in a face mask is wiping the table
VR game, augmented reality concept. Young adults are playing a virtual reality game.
4k00:07VR game, augmented reality concept. Young adults are playing a virtual reality game.
Salad is getting laid out onto the plate in the restaurant
4k00:09Salad is getting laid out onto the plate in the restaurant
Blond waitress is wiping the table and adjusting it
4k00:14Blond waitress is wiping the table and adjusting it

Related video keywords