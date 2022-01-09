0
Stock video
Car mechanic uses laptop to conduct a car diagnostics test. Automobile service, car mechanic.
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085086100
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|380.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Auto mechanic checking suspension of a lifted car. Experience car service technician working at the garage. Mechanic repairing car at workshop.
hd00:07Master diagnostician checks data in diagnostic scanner. Man is clothed in blue suit. He holds stylus in right hand, on which you can see wedding ring, for more convenient operation with apparatus
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Auto mechanic uses his tablet to write down notes from a laptop. Car mechanic fixing a vehicle.
4k00:15Automobile service, car mechanic. Auto mechanic uses a laptop while conducting diagnostics test
Related video keywords
autoauto repair shopautomobileautomotivecarcar mechaniccheckcheckingdiagnosisdiagnosticdiagnosticsengineengineerfixfixinggarageinspectionjoblaptopmaintenancemanmechanicmechanicalmotoroccupationprofessionprofessionalrepairrepairingrepairmanservicetechniciantechnologytesttooltransportuniformvehicleworkworkerworkshop