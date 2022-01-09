 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Male pharmacologist is manually closing pill tubs

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086097
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV416 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

Senior adult woman holding painkiller pills on female hand pouring two capsules from meds bottle taking medicine, old elderly grandmother health care, pharmacy and treatment concept, close up view
4k00:09Senior adult woman holding painkiller pills on female hand pouring two capsules from meds bottle taking medicine, old elderly grandmother health care, pharmacy and treatment concept, close up view
Close up view of young woman holding ginseng vitamins and minerals pills in hand and taking glass of water. High angle view
4k00:10Close up view of young woman holding ginseng vitamins and minerals pills in hand and taking glass of water. High angle view
elderly woman with headache takes a pill
4k00:46elderly woman with headache takes a pill
Two white pills fall on a woman palm from bottle of pills. Close-up
4k00:14Two white pills fall on a woman palm from bottle of pills. Close-up
Close up rear back view woman sit at workplace experiences severe pain in neck, rubbing it to relieve muscle tension. Cervical osteochondrosis, tired overworked female, sedentary lifestyle concept
4k00:10Close up rear back view woman sit at workplace experiences severe pain in neck, rubbing it to relieve muscle tension. Cervical osteochondrosis, tired overworked female, sedentary lifestyle concept
Close up of attractive elder woman swallowing capsule washing it down with water. Older woman in her 50s taking pill inside bathroom to maintain health smiling. 4k
4k00:10Close up of attractive elder woman swallowing capsule washing it down with water. Older woman in her 50s taking pill inside bathroom to maintain health smiling. 4k
Old senior woman grandma read drug prescription label pour two pills from medication bottle hold painkiller capsules on hand take medicine, elderly people healthcare, pharmacy concept, close up view
4k00:16Old senior woman grandma read drug prescription label pour two pills from medication bottle hold painkiller capsules on hand take medicine, elderly people healthcare, pharmacy concept, close up view
Older black woman closing her daily pill dispenser after filling it with her prescription medicine as a reminder to remember to take her drugs - rack focus from person to organizer
4k00:09Older black woman closing her daily pill dispenser after filling it with her prescription medicine as a reminder to remember to take her drugs - rack focus from person to organizer

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Medium close-up of African-American refugee man holding bottle of pills given by team of medical workers providing medical aid at tent city
4k00:14Medium close-up of African-American refugee man holding bottle of pills given by team of medical workers providing medical aid at tent city
Same model in other videos
Factory workers are putting pill tubs onto the conveyor
4k00:07Factory workers are putting pill tubs onto the conveyor
Pharmacologist is replacing medication capsules on the conveyor. Drug, medication factory equipment.
4k00:10Pharmacologist is replacing medication capsules on the conveyor. Drug, medication factory equipment.
Pharmaceutics worker is removing capsule pills from the belt
4k00:13Pharmaceutics worker is removing capsule pills from the belt
Pill tubs are getting closed by plant workers
4k00:10Pill tubs are getting closed by plant workers
Drug, medication factory equipment. Capsule pills are getting replaced by a pharmacologist
4k00:10Drug, medication factory equipment. Capsule pills are getting replaced by a pharmacologist
Factory employee is packing pill jars into a box
4k00:08Factory employee is packing pill jars into a box
Manual sealing and conveyor transportation of pill bottles
4k00:08Manual sealing and conveyor transportation of pill bottles
Pill bottles are getting closed and relocated by factory workers
4k00:09Pill bottles are getting closed and relocated by factory workers

Related video keywords