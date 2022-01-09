0
Stock video
Metallurgical factory concept. Steel worker is observing melted metal pouring from the tank
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085086091
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|656.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12A furnace in which metal is melted. Sparks and smoke from the fire. Metallurgical industry. Car engine factory
hd00:06Stream of molten metal poured from one ladle to another in foundry. Liquid metal in furnace. Liquid metal production process. Molding molten metal at industrial plant. Slow motion
4k00:11Metal production process in a metallurgical factory slow motion. Modern metallurgical factory. Red hot metal in a modern factory.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Steelmaker, metallurgist, metalworker at the metallurgical factory. Pouring of melted metal done under control of a steel worker
4k00:13Two specialists in safety wear are talking in the metallurgical factory. Metallurgical factory concept.
Related video keywords
alloycastcastingcopperdangerelasticequipmentfactoryfireflamefluidfoundryfurnacefusingheathotindustrialindustryironliquationliquidmanufacturemeltedmeltingmetalmetallurgicmetallurgicalmetallurgical industrymetallurgical plantmetallurgymetallurgy plantmetalworkmoltenmolten metalobservingoreplantpotpouringproductionsmeltersmeltingspecialiststeelsteel millsteelworkstanktechnologyweldingworker