 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Metallurgical factory concept. Steel worker is observing melted metal pouring from the tank

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086091
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV656.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

A furnace in which metal is melted. Sparks and smoke from the fire. Metallurgical industry. Car engine factory
4k00:12A furnace in which metal is melted. Sparks and smoke from the fire. Metallurgical industry. Car engine factory
Stream of molten metal poured from one ladle to another in foundry. Liquid metal in furnace. Liquid metal production process. Molding molten metal at industrial plant. Slow motion
hd00:06Stream of molten metal poured from one ladle to another in foundry. Liquid metal in furnace. Liquid metal production process. Molding molten metal at industrial plant. Slow motion
View of the working shop 14
4k00:20View of the working shop 14
Metal production process in a metallurgical factory slow motion. Modern metallurgical factory. Red hot metal in a modern factory.
4k00:11Metal production process in a metallurgical factory slow motion. Modern metallurgical factory. Red hot metal in a modern factory.
Mining and metal forging in Ukraine. Large Steel Works. Rolled metal factory.
hd00:08Mining and metal forging in Ukraine. Large Steel Works. Rolled metal factory.
Smelting plant in the Ukraine. Mining and metal rolling.
hd00:11Smelting plant in the Ukraine. Mining and metal rolling.
Red hot metal line. Production of rolled metal at a metallurgical factory
hd00:37Red hot metal line. Production of rolled metal at a metallurgical factory
Molten metal melted in furnace at metallurgical plant
hd00:11Molten metal melted in furnace at metallurgical plant
Same model in other videos
Steelmaker, metallurgist, metalworker at the metallurgical factory. Pouring of melted metal done under control of a steel worker
4k00:10Steelmaker, metallurgist, metalworker at the metallurgical factory. Pouring of melted metal done under control of a steel worker
Steel workers are walking along the premises of the factory. Metallurgical factory concept.
4k00:11Steel workers are walking along the premises of the factory. Metallurgical factory concept.
Steel worker in safety wear is looking at metal transfusion
4k00:11Steel worker in safety wear is looking at metal transfusion
Two specialists in safety wear are talking in the metallurgical factory. Metallurgical factory concept.
4k00:13Two specialists in safety wear are talking in the metallurgical factory. Metallurgical factory concept.
Metallurgical factory concept. Metallurgical factory unit with two specialists talking
4k00:10Metallurgical factory concept. Metallurgical factory unit with two specialists talking
Steel mill worker is observing copper casting
4k00:11Steel mill worker is observing copper casting
Steelworkers are observing and discussing foundry workshop
4k00:10Steelworkers are observing and discussing foundry workshop
Steel ladle is being relocated by air with plant workers watching it
4k00:12Steel ladle is being relocated by air with plant workers watching it

Related video keywords