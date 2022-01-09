 
0

Stock video

New solar cells are getting transported by a robotized conveyor

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086085
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV462.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

