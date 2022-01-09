 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Onion is getting chopped by a restaurant worker

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086079
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV482.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

Cook Falafel or felafel deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Tahini Middle East
hd00:23Cook Falafel or felafel deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Tahini Middle East
Female hands cutting tomato
hd00:22Female hands cutting tomato
close-up chef actively working in the kitchen of an Asian restaurant mixed colorful vegetables are roasted in a wok in slow motion
hd00:12close-up chef actively working in the kitchen of an Asian restaurant mixed colorful vegetables are roasted in a wok in slow motion
chefs cook in the kitchen - restaurant
hd00:12chefs cook in the kitchen - restaurant
Cook Falafel or felafel deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Tahini Middle East
hd00:24Cook Falafel or felafel deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Tahini Middle East
Female chef's hands cook Falafel or felafel deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Tahini Middle East
hd00:14Female chef's hands cook Falafel or felafel deep-fried ball made from ground chickpeas Tahini Middle East
Low fat shrimp pan fry with chopped vegetables and herbs close up
hd00:21Low fat shrimp pan fry with chopped vegetables and herbs close up
Building a Burger
hd00:49Building a Burger

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Focused professional chef cooking peppers and onions in a saucepan on a stovetop in industrial kitchen with soft lighting. Close up shot 4k RED camera.
4k00:39Focused professional chef cooking peppers and onions in a saucepan on a stovetop in industrial kitchen with soft lighting. Close up shot 4k RED camera.

Related video keywords