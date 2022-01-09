 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Scanned images of patient's bones getting operated by surgeons

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086058
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV679.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Electron microscope imaging of DNA protein within a hospital screen that uses high tech data to monitor a patient
4k00:15Electron microscope imaging of DNA protein within a hospital screen that uses high tech data to monitor a patient
Positron Emission Tomography or PET CT Scan of Whole Human Body (Loop Record)
4k00:09Positron Emission Tomography or PET CT Scan of Whole Human Body (Loop Record)
Knee MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Loop Record
4k00:21Knee MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Loop Record
Medical technology screen of a human skull and 3D scan of bacteria with data as it monitors the patient's status
4k00:15Medical technology screen of a human skull and 3D scan of bacteria with data as it monitors the patient's status
Knee MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Loop Record
4k00:33Knee MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Loop Record
Doctor looking at x-ray image of a hand on a computer, dolly shot
hd00:22Doctor looking at x-ray image of a hand on a computer, dolly shot
Positron Emission Tomography or PET CT Scan of Human Body (Loop Record)
4k00:08Positron Emission Tomography or PET CT Scan of Human Body (Loop Record)
Doctor explaining for patient the results of his MRI spinal scanning
4k00:28Doctor explaining for patient the results of his MRI spinal scanning

Related video keywords