0
Stock video
Plant worker is adjusting threads in the textile factory unit
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085086028
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|415.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Dalat, Vietnam - march 18, 2020 : Silk farm, clothes produce from silkworm insects cocoon, textile factory. Factory for production of silk threads near Da Lat, Vietnam
4k00:25Mid shot of Laborers or old men working in the textile printing industry smiling. Three happy elderly daily wage workers laughing in front of the camera standing in the bed sheet printing factory
hd00:15BALI - MARCH 5. Women stitching in small workshop on March 5, 2012 in Bali, Indonesia. Since entering the CAFTA (asian free trade agreement) Bali has difficulties competing with China.
hd00:30BALI - MARCH 5. Women stitching in small workshop on March 5, 2012 in Bali, Indonesia. Since entering the CAFTA (asian free trade agreement) Bali has difficulties competing with China.
hd00:16Industry-split screen; Industrial plants and workers in a variety of factories, montage split screen
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Female worker is taking extra threads out of the machinery. Textile factory production equipment.
4k00:12Textile worker is taking extra threads out of the factory machines. Textile production, clothes manufacturing concept.
Related video keywords
automationclothclothingcottoncraftdressmakeremployeeequipmentfabricfabricationfactoryfiberindustrialindustryinventoryjoblineloommachinemachinerymakingmanufacturemanufacturingmaterialmechanicalmechanismoccupationoperatorpatternpersonnelplantprocessingproduceproductionprofessionalsewingspoolstaffstringtechnologytextiletextile industrythreadweaveweavingwomanworkworkerworkshopyarn