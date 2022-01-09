 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Plant worker is adjusting threads in the textile factory unit

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086028
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV415.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Dalat, Vietnam - march 18, 2020 : Silk farm, clothes produce from silkworm insects cocoon, textile factory. Factory for production of silk threads near Da Lat, Vietnam
4k00:20Dalat, Vietnam - march 18, 2020 : Silk farm, clothes produce from silkworm insects cocoon, textile factory. Factory for production of silk threads near Da Lat, Vietnam
Mid shot of Laborers or old men working in the textile printing industry smiling. Three happy elderly daily wage workers laughing in front of the camera standing in the bed sheet printing factory
4k00:25Mid shot of Laborers or old men working in the textile printing industry smiling. Three happy elderly daily wage workers laughing in front of the camera standing in the bed sheet printing factory
BALI - MARCH 5. Women stitching in small workshop on March 5, 2012 in Bali, Indonesia. Since entering the CAFTA (asian free trade agreement) Bali has difficulties competing with China.
hd00:15BALI - MARCH 5. Women stitching in small workshop on March 5, 2012 in Bali, Indonesia. Since entering the CAFTA (asian free trade agreement) Bali has difficulties competing with China.
CIRCA 1920s - American industrial might in 1923 includes giant textile factories.
hd02:19CIRCA 1920s - American industrial might in 1923 includes giant textile factories.
BALI - MARCH 5. Women stitching in small workshop on March 5, 2012 in Bali, Indonesia. Since entering the CAFTA (asian free trade agreement) Bali has difficulties competing with China.
hd00:30BALI - MARCH 5. Women stitching in small workshop on March 5, 2012 in Bali, Indonesia. Since entering the CAFTA (asian free trade agreement) Bali has difficulties competing with China.
Industry-split screen; Industrial plants and workers in a variety of factories, montage split screen
hd00:16Industry-split screen; Industrial plants and workers in a variety of factories, montage split screen
Cotton picking season. Young farmer harvests cotton.
4k00:22Cotton picking season. Young farmer harvests cotton.
Female worker is taking extra threads out of the machinery. Textile factory production equipment.
4k00:10Female worker is taking extra threads out of the machinery. Textile factory production equipment.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1963 - Textiles are produced at a garment factory in Japan.
4k00:13CIRCA 1963 - Textiles are produced at a garment factory in Japan.
CIRCA 1963 - Women work in a textile factory in Japan.
4k00:16CIRCA 1963 - Women work in a textile factory in Japan.
Same model in other videos
Female worker is taking extra threads out of the machinery. Textile factory production equipment.
4k00:10Female worker is taking extra threads out of the machinery. Textile factory production equipment.
Factory employee is fixing extra threads in textile machinery
4k00:06Factory employee is fixing extra threads in textile machinery
Textile employee is examining the factory equipment
4k00:11Textile employee is examining the factory equipment
Sewing spools are getting examined by a plant employee
4k00:08Sewing spools are getting examined by a plant employee
Textile worker is taking extra threads out of the factory machines. Textile production, clothes manufacturing concept.
4k00:12Textile worker is taking extra threads out of the factory machines. Textile production, clothes manufacturing concept.
Female worker is adjusting thread spools in the factory machines
4k00:06Female worker is adjusting thread spools in the factory machines
Female employee is working with thread spools
4k00:08Female employee is working with thread spools
Textile factory unit with a plant employee working with threads
4k00:06Textile factory unit with a plant employee working with threads

Related video keywords