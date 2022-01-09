 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Metallurgical factory unit with a flow of melted metal

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086019
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV554 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

Hot metal is poured into the mold of a large chan
4k00:12Hot metal is poured into the mold of a large chan
Hard work in the foundry. Pouring molten steel. Liquid steel pouring.
4k00:25Hard work in the foundry. Pouring molten steel. Liquid steel pouring.
Hard work in the foundry. Pouring molten steel. Liquid steel pouring.
4k00:23Hard work in the foundry. Pouring molten steel. Liquid steel pouring.
Pouring of liquid metal. Iron and steel industry. Foundry - molten metal poured from ladle
hd00:24Pouring of liquid metal. Iron and steel industry. Foundry - molten metal poured from ladle
Hot steel pouring in steel plant
hd00:14Hot steel pouring in steel plant
Copper production at a metallurgical plant. Automatic machines. Copper Plant
hd00:12Copper production at a metallurgical plant. Automatic machines. Copper Plant
Hot steel pouring in steel plant
hd00:24Hot steel pouring in steel plant
Hot metal is poured into the mold of a large chan
4k00:11Hot metal is poured into the mold of a large chan

Related video keywords