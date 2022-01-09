0
Stock video
Art studio with a female sculptor working on a bust. Creativity, inspiration, imagination concept.
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085086013
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|567.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Potter making ceramic pot on the twisted pottery wheel. Top view. Potter at work, close up. Handmade, craft. White clay
hd00:22Potter special tools handles clay. Master crock. The creative process in the studio. Twisted potter's wheel. Man creates a work of art. The ability to create beauty. Master kneads the clay.
4k00:19Overhead view of man making plate on pottery wheel. Potter shapes the clay product - bowl - with professional tools, top view. Small business owner working in workshop
hd00:20Potter special tools handles clay. Master crock. The creative process in the studio. Twisted potter's wheel. Man creates a work of art. The ability to create beauty. Master kneads the clay.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Female artist is burshing the nose of a gypsum sculpture. Design, creativity, inspiration concept.
4k00:16Inspiration, creativity, design, imagination concept. Male sculptor is smoothing clay surface of a head sculpture
4k00:07A man is kneading from clay while wearing glasses. Inspiration, creativity, design, imagination concept.
4k00:17A man is finishing sculpturing a clay head. Inspiration, creativity, design, imagination concept.
4k00:21Handsome man writing on sticky notes on panoramic window in modern office. Brainstorming, naming.
Related video keywords
artartisanartistartisticartworkbrightbustclassicalcognitivecolorfulconceptcraftcraftingcraftspersoncraftworkcreatecreationcreativecreativitycreatorculturalculturedesigndraftexpressiongypsumhandicrafthandmadehobbyideaimaginationinspirationladyleisuremakingplasterpositiverestoringsculptorsculpturesculpturingstatuestudiostudyingvisualwoman