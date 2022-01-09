0
Stock video
Male partners in hardhats are talking at the oil-processing plant
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085086010
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|569.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Asian developer engineer managing solar panel batteries by using portable laptop negotiating with female partner worker on industrial station. Solar farm. Green energy.
4k00:13Visualization of connections. Large metallurgical enterprise top view visualization of communication with partners. Internet connections
4k00:10Lavender Farming. An agronomist and a farmer in a lavender field. Partners' handshake. Industrial cultivation of lavender for the production of essential oil. Agricultural business
4k00:07Portrait of happy african american solar power plant worker walking carrying rolls of paper with diagrams and tool box.
4k00:09Adult and mature men in waistcoats and helmets discussing ceiling in workshop of modern power plant
4k00:07Portrait of happy solar power plant worker walking carrying rolls of paper with construction diagrams and plan.
4k00:13Handsome Caucasian technician man in white protective helmet stands among solar panels and talking on phone actively gesturing with his hands.
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Oil industry, petrochemical factory, refinery concept. Engineers are talking next to the pipes of the oil refinery plant