 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Female specialist with a laptop is observing farm cows

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086004
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV533.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Cowhouse and a male worker walking along it
4k00:17Cowhouse and a male worker walking along it
Factory worker with a laptop is observing a digital display
4k00:08Factory worker with a laptop is observing a digital display
Blue sky with a turbine tower getting controlled by an engineer with a laptop
4k00:15Blue sky with a turbine tower getting controlled by an engineer with a laptop
Female specialist with a laptop is observing a plant unit
4k00:14Female specialist with a laptop is observing a plant unit
An employee with a laptop is observing modern production process
4k00:07An employee with a laptop is observing modern production process
Factory worker is observing equipment while typing on a laptop
4k00:07Factory worker is observing equipment while typing on a laptop
Engineer in safety wear is observing oil refinery and using a laptop
4k00:10Engineer in safety wear is observing oil refinery and using a laptop
Technician with a laptop is observing solar panels. Alternative energy worker near solar energy plant.
4k00:09Technician with a laptop is observing solar panels. Alternative energy worker near solar energy plant.
Same model in other videos
A farmworker is showing a milk sample to his colleague
4k00:14A farmworker is showing a milk sample to his colleague
Two farm specialists are walking next to the feed pusher
4k00:09Two farm specialists are walking next to the feed pusher
Two experts are following a feed pusher through the farm
4k00:07Two experts are following a feed pusher through the farm
Two specialists are discussing plans in the cow farm
4k00:14Two specialists are discussing plans in the cow farm
Farm specialists are walking along the cow farm and talking
4k00:06Farm specialists are walking along the cow farm and talking
Cow farm with a robotic robot helping to move the hay
4k00:12Cow farm with a robotic robot helping to move the hay
Cow farm with a female worker in uniform
4k00:08Cow farm with a female worker in uniform
Cow farm with a feed pusher and two specialists walking with it
4k00:10Cow farm with a feed pusher and two specialists walking with it

Related video keywords