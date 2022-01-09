 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Financial, investment, business concept. Reports with stock data are getting examined by a stockbroker

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085086001
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV915.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV36.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.2 MB

Related stock videos

Businessman in a dark blue suit calculating sales results. Finance accounting concept
hd00:27Businessman in a dark blue suit calculating sales results. Finance accounting concept
On the Business Meeting Chief Analytics Makes Report, CEO and Top Managers Listening. Meeting in the Conference Room.
4k00:12On the Business Meeting Chief Analytics Makes Report, CEO and Top Managers Listening. Meeting in the Conference Room.
Woman Using Mobile Phone. Graph Money Stock Trading Up. Business Economic Concept
hd00:13Woman Using Mobile Phone. Graph Money Stock Trading Up. Business Economic Concept
Businessman analyzing a graphic of a stock exchange chart. Back of the head of a young male businessman looking at a stock diagram on the big screen of the computer
4k00:09Businessman analyzing a graphic of a stock exchange chart. Back of the head of a young male businessman looking at a stock diagram on the big screen of the computer
Man In Face Mask Office Workplace On Coronavirus Covid Epidemic. Remote Chatting Colleague Internet Online Meeting Conference Webinar.Distance Work Webcam.Businessman Texting In Face Mask Coronavirus
4k00:30Man In Face Mask Office Workplace On Coronavirus Covid Epidemic. Remote Chatting Colleague Internet Online Meeting Conference Webinar.Distance Work Webcam.Businessman Texting In Face Mask Coronavirus
Business team analyzing income charts and graphs with modern laptop computer. Close up.Business analysis and strategy concept.
hd00:06Business team analyzing income charts and graphs with modern laptop computer. Close up.Business analysis and strategy concept.
MS male anchor speaking at news desk
4k00:13MS male anchor speaking at news desk
Business people developing a business project and analyzing market data information on a modern digital tablet computer
hd00:21Business people developing a business project and analyzing market data information on a modern digital tablet computer

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Female and Male Business Partners Have Fun and Play Rock Paper Scissors while Meeting Discussing Corporate Strategy, Financial Reports and Marketing Projects. Corporate Decisions Rely on Chance.
4k00:09Female and Male Business Partners Have Fun and Play Rock Paper Scissors while Meeting Discussing Corporate Strategy, Financial Reports and Marketing Projects. Corporate Decisions Rely on Chance.
Portrait of Black Stock Market Trader Doing Analysis of Investment Charts, Graphs, Ticker Numbers Projected on His Face. African American Financial Analyst, Digital Entrepreneur Successfully Trading
4k00:14Portrait of Black Stock Market Trader Doing Analysis of Investment Charts, Graphs, Ticker Numbers Projected on His Face. African American Financial Analyst, Digital Entrepreneur Successfully Trading
Same model in other videos
Female model is picking clothes during the photoshoot
4k00:12Female model is picking clothes during the photoshoot
Male stockbrokers are analyzing reports with stock information
4k00:08Male stockbrokers are analyzing reports with stock information
African stockbroker is calculating stock rates at his desk. Businessman trader, broker concept.
4k00:17African stockbroker is calculating stock rates at his desk. Businessman trader, broker concept.
Solar panel production process with two inspectors observing it
4k00:12Solar panel production process with two inspectors observing it
A man is using exoskeleton to practice walking
4k00:11A man is using exoskeleton to practice walking
Modern factory with two engineers in face masks talking
4k00:07Modern factory with two engineers in face masks talking
Two plant inspectors are talking near moving robotic machines
4k00:07Two plant inspectors are talking near moving robotic machines
Two stockbrokers are calculating rates and prices. Businessman trader, broker concept.
4k00:08Two stockbrokers are calculating rates and prices. Businessman trader, broker concept.

Related video keywords