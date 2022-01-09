0
Stock video
A seamstress is wrapping fabric around the dummy
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085085989
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|750.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Clothing designer is working with measurements mannequins in the sewing studio. Sewing clothing under the order. Young woman works in a sewing workshop. Female designer in studio
4k00:13Happy Little Girl with Grandma Having Fun while Sewing on a Sewing Machine. Passing on Experience, Hobby and Retirement Concept
4k00:18Cute little girl sews a pink handbag. The child learns to use a needle and thread sitting on the windowsill.
hd00:14Young attractive mother working on sewing machine with her little cute daughter. Mother teaching daughter new knowledge.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
atelierbusinesscaucasianclothclothescolleaguescouturecouturiercoworkerscraftcreativedesigndesignerdressmakerdressmakingfabricfashionfashionablefemalehandmadehobbyinstrumentsjobmanmanufacturemanufacturingmaterialmulti-ethnicneedleworkoccupationofficeparlourprofessionalseamstressstudiotailortailor housetailoringteamtogetherwomanwomenworkworkingworkplaceworkshopyoung