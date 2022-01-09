0
Stock video
Automobile service, car mechanic. Auto mechanic uses a laptop while conducting diagnostics test
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085085986
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|732.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Handsome adult caucasian businessman in formal suit driving his car commuting to work. Business person. Successful people. Luxury lifestyle. Positive mood.
4k00:15Front view of happy loving parents and their excited kids smiling driving a car in the city. Young family traveling abroad by car in summer.
4k00:29Male driver sleeping behind the self-driving steering wheel of an autonomous autopilot driverless car. Man fell deeply asleep while driving along the countryside road in luxury all-electric vehicle
4k00:07Young man inside car. Happy positive caucasian man driving car fast and look at rear view mirror with smile. Blurred background. Slow motion.
hd00:12car service, repair, maintenance and people concept - mechanic man with lamp working at workshop
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Cinematic shot of frustrated angry woman is screaming in anger, gesturing with hands and shouting alone on driver's seat of her car after traffic violation accident while while waiting car assistance.
4k00:21Cinematic shot of frustrated angry woman is screaming in anger, gesturing with hands and shouting alone on driver's seat of her car after traffic violation accident while while waiting car assistance.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Auto mechanic uses his tablet to write down notes from a laptop. Car mechanic fixing a vehicle.
4k00:07Car mechanic uses laptop to conduct a car diagnostics test. Automobile service, car mechanic.
Related video keywords
autoauto repair shopautomobileautomotivecarcar mechaniccheckcheckingdiagnosisdiagnosticdiagnosticsengineengineerfixfixinggarageinspectionjoblaptopmaintenancemanmechanicmechanicalmotoroccupationprofessionprofessionalrepairrepairingrepairmanservicetechniciantechnologytesttooltransportuniformvehicleworkworkerworkshop