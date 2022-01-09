0
Stock video
Two tailors are working with fabric in the workshop
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085085983
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|823.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Clothing designer is working with measurements mannequins in the sewing studio. Sewing clothing under the order. Young woman works in a sewing workshop. Female designer in studio
4k00:17Portrait of professional fashion designer who smiles at the camera while she is drawing a new shoe model. Concept:fashion, design, mode, style
4k00:28Creative workshop,women group of students watching female teacher which shows sewing decorative elements like zircons or beads at drawn template,handmade,artistic skills,artwork,educational,interior.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
africanamericanbusinesscaucasianclothclothescolleaguescouturiercoworkerscraftcreativedesigndesignerdesignersdressmakerdressmakingfashionfashionablefemalehobbyinstrumentsjobmanmanufacturemanufacturingmaterialmulti-ethnicparlourprofessionalseamstresssewingstudiostyletailortailor housetailoringtailorsteamtextiletogetherwomanwomenworkworkingworkplaceworkshopyoung