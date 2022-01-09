 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A lady is paying with her smart watch in a cafe

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085085977
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV566.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.8 MB

Related stock videos

Young Happy Asian woman use smart phone and credit card to buy or purchase e-commerce internet with smile face, online shopping content at the Internet shop or coffee cafe background
4k00:16Young Happy Asian woman use smart phone and credit card to buy or purchase e-commerce internet with smile face, online shopping content at the Internet shop or coffee cafe background
Bartender serves two beautiful girls with coffee in the cafe, payment by card
4k00:19Bartender serves two beautiful girls with coffee in the cafe, payment by card
Close up of a woman hands paying with mobile phone and credit card in a cafe terrace
4k00:18Close up of a woman hands paying with mobile phone and credit card in a cafe terrace
4K Dolly shot young pretty woman sitting near a cafe window, young customer female paying with NFC technology by smart watch contactless terminal at coffee shop
4k00:114K Dolly shot young pretty woman sitting near a cafe window, young customer female paying with NFC technology by smart watch contactless terminal at coffee shop
4K Dolly shot young pretty woman sitting near a cafe window and used smartphone, She paying with NFC technology by smart watch contactless terminal at coffee shop
4k00:094K Dolly shot young pretty woman sitting near a cafe window and used smartphone, She paying with NFC technology by smart watch contactless terminal at coffee shop
Young Happy Asian woman use tablet and credit card to buy or purchase e-commerce internet with smile face, online shopping content at the Internet shop or coffee cafe background
4k00:14Young Happy Asian woman use tablet and credit card to buy or purchase e-commerce internet with smile face, online shopping content at the Internet shop or coffee cafe background
Young Happy Asian woman use tablet and credit card to buy or purchase e-commerce internet with smile face, online shopping content at the Internet shop or coffee cafe background
4k00:14Young Happy Asian woman use tablet and credit card to buy or purchase e-commerce internet with smile face, online shopping content at the Internet shop or coffee cafe background
Pretty black woman in elegant grey jacket inputs credit card number on website to pay online via laptop at table in light cozy restaurant
4k00:11Pretty black woman in elegant grey jacket inputs credit card number on website to pay online via laptop at table in light cozy restaurant
Same model in other videos
Art school with a group of women learning how to paint. Art education concept.
4k00:06Art school with a group of women learning how to paint. Art education concept.
Hall with clouds of smoke and an african sportsman throwing a ball
4k00:08Hall with clouds of smoke and an african sportsman throwing a ball
Two basketball players are shaking hands before the game
4k00:07Two basketball players are shaking hands before the game
Two sportsmen are shaking hands in a room filled with smoke
4k00:09Two sportsmen are shaking hands in a room filled with smoke
Athletes are having a basketball training in a room full of smoke
hd00:09Athletes are having a basketball training in a room full of smoke
Two african-american athletes are having a basketball training
4k00:08Two african-american athletes are having a basketball training
A lady pays to barista with her smart watch and gets coffee
4k00:11A lady pays to barista with her smart watch and gets coffee
Female sculptor is brushing a gypsum bust
4k00:08Female sculptor is brushing a gypsum bust

Related video keywords