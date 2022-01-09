0
Stock video
A farmworker is showing a milk sample to his colleague
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085085971
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|682.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Female Worker Manually Stirs Milk In Metal Container Tank To Take Product Sample. Worker Mixing Milk With Tool To Take Sample For Quality Check. Worker Prepares Milk For Sample Laboratory Test
4k00:06Industrial Technical Worker Loading Milk Production Conveyor Machine With Bottles. Worker Manually Attaching Bottles To Automated Milk Production Machine. Industrial Bottled Milk Production Machine
4k00:06Industrial Milk Production Male Worker Loads Conveyor Line With Empty Plastic Bottles. Empty Milk Bottles Get Ready To Filling With Dairy Product By A Worker. Manufacturing Milk Factory Worker.
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Oil industry, petrochemical factory, refinery concept. Engineers are talking next to the pipes of the oil refinery plant
Related video keywords
agriculturalagricultural workersagricultureagronomistsagronomyanimalbusinesscattlecattle barncattle housingcaucasiancolleaguescowcowhousecowsheddairydairy farmdomesticexpertsfarmfarmerfarmersfarmingfarmlandfarmsteadfarmworkersfoodherdhouseholdhusbandryindustrymalemanmanufacturemanufacturingmilkoccupationpersonpersonnelranchraw milksampleshedspecialistsstaffwomanworkworkerworkingyoung