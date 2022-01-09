 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A dog is eating from beggar's hands

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085085953
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV355.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

Close up of businessman eating hot dog and drinking coke from the bottle
4k00:23Close up of businessman eating hot dog and drinking coke from the bottle
Two business partners eating hot dog snacks after meeting, outdoor
4k00:12Two business partners eating hot dog snacks after meeting, outdoor
White Chihuahua with smooth coat eating food from woman's hand. Footage of chewing pet. City dog. Laptop. Inside. Flat.
4k00:22White Chihuahua with smooth coat eating food from woman's hand. Footage of chewing pet. City dog. Laptop. Inside. Flat.
Young girls and boys playing with the dog on the beach
4k00:17Young girls and boys playing with the dog on the beach
Camera approaching to young Caucasian repairman sitting at the table and eating sandwich. Professional plumber having break at workplace. Lifestyle, occupation, resting.
4k00:09Camera approaching to young Caucasian repairman sitting at the table and eating sandwich. Professional plumber having break at workplace. Lifestyle, occupation, resting.
A hand holding a piece of bread on a cutting board
hd00:13A hand holding a piece of bread on a cutting board
Philadelphia, PA - May 24, 2020: Customers wearing coronavirus face masks wait on the sidewalk in front of a donut coffee shop for their curbside delivery order
4k00:14Philadelphia, PA - May 24, 2020: Customers wearing coronavirus face masks wait on the sidewalk in front of a donut coffee shop for their curbside delivery order
Close-up of Caucasian repairman chewing sandwich. Young hungry plumber having break at workplace. Lifestyle, occupation, resting.
4k00:07Close-up of Caucasian repairman chewing sandwich. Young hungry plumber having break at workplace. Lifestyle, occupation, resting.
Same model in other videos
Oil industry, petrochemical factory, refinery concept. Engineers are talking next to the pipes of the oil refinery plant
4k00:08Oil industry, petrochemical factory, refinery concept. Engineers are talking next to the pipes of the oil refinery plant
Refinery worker with a laptop on the plant premises
4k00:13Refinery worker with a laptop on the plant premises
Refinery inspectors are talking next to a massive barrel
4k00:11Refinery inspectors are talking next to a massive barrel
Refinery engineer is communicating via gadgets on the plant premises
4k00:08Refinery engineer is communicating via gadgets on the plant premises
Workers are planning a project on the premises of the oil refinery
4k00:10Workers are planning a project on the premises of the oil refinery
Engineers are discussing plans at the oil refinery factory
4k00:08Engineers are discussing plans at the oil refinery factory
Two engineers are walking along the oil refinery plant
4k00:07Two engineers are walking along the oil refinery plant
Oil industry, petrochemical factory, refinery concept. Engineers in hardhats are talking at the oil refinery
4k00:13Oil industry, petrochemical factory, refinery concept. Engineers in hardhats are talking at the oil refinery

Related video keywords