0
Stock video
African man is paying a cafe bill with his smart watch
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085085947
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|395 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09African young man in glasses shopping online with credit card using smart phone at home. Indoor.Isolated, Quarantined concept isolation home, protection , Ordering food delivery , paying order
4k00:08Side view of black businessman inserting a credit card into ATM cash machine. Young worker in suit getting money from the cashpoint in the bank.
hd00:11man hands holding credit card and entering security code on smart phone for online shopping. African American. Online shopping concept.
4k00:14Online banking with smart phone. Handsome man making purchase using smartphone. Communication via app service for sale in online store. African american man shopping with credit card at home indoors
hd00:08Happy african couple shopping online with credit card using digital tablet woman excited for vacation being booked
4k00:08Side view of black businessman inserting a credit card into ATM cash machine. Young worker in suit getting money from the cashpoint in the bank.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
africanbankingbillbusinessbuybuyingcafecardcheckcheckoutclientcoffeecontactlesscoronaviruscountercovid-19creditcustomerdeviceentertainmentfree timegadgetglovesinnovativemachinemanmaskmobilenfcpandemicpaypayingpaymentpersonnelprecautionpreventionprogresspurchasequarantinerestaurantrestrictionsserviceservingsmart watchsmartphonetechnologytooltransactionwaiterwaitress