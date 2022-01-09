 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

African man is paying a cafe bill with his smart watch

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085085947
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV395 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

African young man in glasses shopping online with credit card using smart phone at home. Indoor.Isolated, Quarantined concept isolation home, protection , Ordering food delivery , paying order
4k00:09African young man in glasses shopping online with credit card using smart phone at home. Indoor.Isolated, Quarantined concept isolation home, protection , Ordering food delivery , paying order
African Man Checking Empty Wallet, Close Up
4k00:10African Man Checking Empty Wallet, Close Up
Side view of black businessman inserting a credit card into ATM cash machine. Young worker in suit getting money from the cashpoint in the bank.
4k00:08Side view of black businessman inserting a credit card into ATM cash machine. Young worker in suit getting money from the cashpoint in the bank.
man hands holding credit card and entering security code on smart phone for online shopping. African American. Online shopping concept.
hd00:11man hands holding credit card and entering security code on smart phone for online shopping. African American. Online shopping concept.
Online banking with smart phone. Handsome man making purchase using smartphone. Communication via app service for sale in online store. African american man shopping with credit card at home indoors
4k00:14Online banking with smart phone. Handsome man making purchase using smartphone. Communication via app service for sale in online store. African american man shopping with credit card at home indoors
Happy african couple shopping online with credit card using digital tablet woman excited for vacation being booked
hd00:08Happy african couple shopping online with credit card using digital tablet woman excited for vacation being booked
Side view of black businessman inserting a credit card into ATM cash machine. Young worker in suit getting money from the cashpoint in the bank.
4k00:08Side view of black businessman inserting a credit card into ATM cash machine. Young worker in suit getting money from the cashpoint in the bank.
African-American businessman paying with NFC phone credit card in cafe or supermarket. Successful black male holding smartphone making transaction using mobile banking application.
4k00:08African-American businessman paying with NFC phone credit card in cafe or supermarket. Successful black male holding smartphone making transaction using mobile banking application.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

African american male gardener selling plants, using contactless payments at garden center. working at bonsai nursery, small specialist business.
4k00:14African american male gardener selling plants, using contactless payments at garden center. working at bonsai nursery, small specialist business.
Same model in other videos
Hall with clouds of smoke and an african sportsman throwing a ball
4k00:08Hall with clouds of smoke and an african sportsman throwing a ball
Two basketball players are shaking hands before the game
4k00:07Two basketball players are shaking hands before the game
Two sportsmen are shaking hands in a room filled with smoke
4k00:09Two sportsmen are shaking hands in a room filled with smoke
Athletes are having a basketball training in a room full of smoke
hd00:09Athletes are having a basketball training in a room full of smoke
Two african-american athletes are having a basketball training
4k00:08Two african-american athletes are having a basketball training
A lady pays to barista with her smart watch and gets coffee
4k00:11A lady pays to barista with her smart watch and gets coffee
Two basketball players are practicing in a dark room
4k00:05Two basketball players are practicing in a dark room
African-american designer, tailor is looking closely at the fabric
4k00:07African-american designer, tailor is looking closely at the fabric

Related video keywords