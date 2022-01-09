 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young woman sitting on the sofa and making a video call via laptop in the living room

d

By djile

  • Stock footage ID: 1085084855
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP4717.4 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV34.3 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV6.8 MB

Related stock videos

Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
Excited young woman winner looks at laptop celebrates online success sits on sofa at home. Euphoric lady gets new distance job opportunity, reads good news in email, rejoices victory, feels motivated.
4k00:13Excited young woman winner looks at laptop celebrates online success sits on sofa at home. Euphoric lady gets new distance job opportunity, reads good news in email, rejoices victory, feels motivated.
Self isolation family life. Top view single mother works from home using laptop, distracted by two noisy teenage kids.
4k00:22Self isolation family life. Top view single mother works from home using laptop, distracted by two noisy teenage kids.
Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
4k00:09Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
Happy relaxed young woman holding smart phone looking at cellphone screen laughing enjoying using mobile apps for shopping having fun playing games chatting in social media sit on couch at home
4k00:14Happy relaxed young woman holding smart phone looking at cellphone screen laughing enjoying using mobile apps for shopping having fun playing games chatting in social media sit on couch at home
Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone
hd00:14Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone
Funny euphoric young woman customer celebrating winning bid or getting ecommerce shopping offer on smartphone. Excited girl winner looking at mobile phone using app celebrating success concept.
4k00:10Funny euphoric young woman customer celebrating winning bid or getting ecommerce shopping offer on smartphone. Excited girl winner looking at mobile phone using app celebrating success concept.
Young Beautiful Woman Gives a Voice Command to a Smart Home Application on Her Smartphone and Lights in the Room are Being Turned On. She Walks and Sits on a Couch. It's a Cozy Evening.
4k00:10Young Beautiful Woman Gives a Voice Command to a Smart Home Application on Her Smartphone and Lights in the Room are Being Turned On. She Walks and Sits on a Couch. It's a Cozy Evening.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Couple is sitting on the couch at home and watching tv. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Couple is sitting on the couch at home and watching tv. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Friends at home hanging out on sofa sharing earphones listening to music on smart phone drinking coffee showing togetherness friendship and intimacy
4k00:12Friends at home hanging out on sofa sharing earphones listening to music on smart phone drinking coffee showing togetherness friendship and intimacy
Cinematic close up shot of young smiling woman is using smartphone for entertainment while sitting on sofa in living room at home with soft atmospheric light at night.
4k00:21Cinematic close up shot of young smiling woman is using smartphone for entertainment while sitting on sofa in living room at home with soft atmospheric light at night.
Cinematic close up shot of young smiling woman is using smartphone for entertainment while sitting on sofa in living room at home with soft atmospheric light.
4k00:21Cinematic close up shot of young smiling woman is using smartphone for entertainment while sitting on sofa in living room at home with soft atmospheric light.
Same model in other videos
Young woman purchase online via laptop at home
4k00:19Young woman purchase online via laptop at home
Young woman pays her bills at home via laptop
4k00:14Young woman pays her bills at home via laptop
Young woman sitting on the sofa and making a video call via laptop in the living room
4k00:30Young woman sitting on the sofa and making a video call via laptop in the living room

Related video keywords