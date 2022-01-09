0
Stock video
Young woman sitting on the sofa and making a video call via laptop in the living room
d
By djile
- Stock footage ID: 1085084855
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|717.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|34.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|6.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:13Excited young woman winner looks at laptop celebrates online success sits on sofa at home. Euphoric lady gets new distance job opportunity, reads good news in email, rejoices victory, feels motivated.
4k00:22Self isolation family life. Top view single mother works from home using laptop, distracted by two noisy teenage kids.
4k00:09Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
4k00:14Happy relaxed young woman holding smart phone looking at cellphone screen laughing enjoying using mobile apps for shopping having fun playing games chatting in social media sit on couch at home
hd00:14Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone
4k00:10Funny euphoric young woman customer celebrating winning bid or getting ecommerce shopping offer on smartphone. Excited girl winner looking at mobile phone using app celebrating success concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Couple is sitting on the couch at home and watching tv. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Friends at home hanging out on sofa sharing earphones listening to music on smart phone drinking coffee showing togetherness friendship and intimacy
4k00:21Cinematic close up shot of young smiling woman is using smartphone for entertainment while sitting on sofa in living room at home with soft atmospheric light at night.