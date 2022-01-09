0
Stock video
Male, Maldives - November 2 2021: Cockpit view of a DHC-6 Twin Otter Turboprop Seaplane from Trans Maldivian Airways
f
By fivetonine
- Stock footage ID: 1085080844
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|31.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related video keywords
aircraftairplaneairportamphibianasiacockpitcockpit viewdashdhc-6dockeditorialhandsharborharbourislandjourneylandscapeluxurymaldivesmaldivianmaleoceanparadisepassengerpilotplaneprivatepropeller planeseaseaplaneseaplane cockpitthrottletourismtrans maldivian airwaystransporttransportationtraveltropicalturbopropturquoisetwin ottervacationwater