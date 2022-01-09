0
Stock video
Moscow, Russia - June 1, 2021. The garbage bag is ready for recycling, waste disposal and plastic recycling.
S
By Stanchesko
- Stock footage ID: 1085080778
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|97.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:25Environmental pollution. Plastic bottles, bags, trash in river, lake. Rubbish and pollution floating in water. Slow motion
hd00:12Plastic recycling container shredder waste crusher. Pet bottle ready for recycling in a garbage sorting center.
hd00:17Plastic garbage and other debris floating underwater. Marine pollution. Plastic debris in the water, killing wildlife. Black Sea, Bulgary
4k00:10Plastic bottles, bags and other garbage dumped on dark sand of the beach and in ocean. Environmental pollution problem concept
4k00:26Aerial view garbage, lots of plastic bags on the snow, in winter time. Drone fly very low over plastic bottles rubbish and waste, in winter time. Safe nature, global problem. Ecology problem.
4k00:08Time lapse of Aerial top view of A Huge Waste, garbage, dump, rubbish landfill. A landfill compactor, group of workers sort out the garbage in the landfill. Trash trucks dump waste polluting products.
Related video keywords
analysisartificialbottlechemicalclimate changeclose upconservationcontainerdirtydivisiondumpearthecoecologyenvironmentalfactoryfakegarbageglovegradingindustryisolationjunklandfillmanufacturingmaterialoperationorganizationpackagingpackingpickingpileplasticpollutionpolyethyleneprocessingproductionpublicrecyclingresponsiblereuserubbishsaveselectionseparationsortingstoragetrashvolunteerwork