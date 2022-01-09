0
Stock video
Modern Harbour city in Hamburg with marina - CITY OF HAMBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 25, 2021
4
By 4kclips
- Stock footage ID: 1085080721
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|124.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd01:16Wide aerial shot of the Sydney Harbour Bridge from west to east / south WITH Circular Quay, Botanic Gardens, CBD, Milson's Point, Luna Park, Walsh Bay, Farm Cove & Potts Point
Related video keywords
architectureblueboatbridgebuildingcitycityscapeconcert hallconstructioncranesdistrictdockdowntownelbeelbphilharmonieelphieuropeeuropeaneveningfamousgermanyhafencityhamburgharborharbourhouselandmarklandscapemodernoldpanoramapierportquarterreflectionrivershipsightseeingskyskylinetourismtowertowntransportationtravelurbanviewwarehousewater