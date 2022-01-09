0
Stock video
Aerial view over the City of Hamburg - drone photography - CITY OF HAMBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 25, 2021
4
By 4kclips
- Stock footage ID: 1085080712
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|760.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Milan, Italy - October 20, 2020: Aerial view. Modern and ecologic skyscrapers with many trees on every balcony. Bosco Verticale
4k00:12Office building windows and aerial view on skyscraper building with many corporate offices of success companies. Real estate for rent and commercial using, seamless loop abstract 3d animation.
4k00:15AFRICA,SOUTH AFRICA,CIRCA 2020.Epic aerial view of the magnificent Johannesburg City Centre at sunrise
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Forward Flight through Frankfurt am Main, Germany Skyline New Skyscrapers Urban Canyon in Sunset or Sunrise Light, Aerial Dolly in Establishing Drone Shot
4k00:16Stunning City View of Futuristic Skyline at Night, Skyscrapers in Asian Indonesian Capital Jakarta with flashing lights and Car Traffic Flow on Main road, Aerial Hyperlapse Time Lapse, Drone View
Related video keywords
aerialaerial shotarchitecturebridgebuildingchurchcitycityscapecloudscontainercruisedowntowndrone shotelbeeuropegermanygods viewgothichafencityhamburghansestadtharborhistorichorizonindustrylandmarklandscapelogisticmicheloldpanoramapanoramicportriverseascapeshipshipbuildingshipyardskylinestormstreetsunlightsunsettowertowntravelurbanviewwharf