0
Stock video
Young woman pays her bills at home via laptop
d
By djile
- Stock footage ID: 1085079458
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|403.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|22 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:15Discussing project online. Over shoulder close up view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from modern home office. Business chat conference. Closeup 4K
4k00:17Attractive latin female single mother overwhelmed with home finances needing help paying expenses in living cots stress paying bills problem credit card debts mortgage and bad financial situation.
4k00:29Young woman wears headset conference calling on laptop talks with online teacher studying, working from home. Lady student e learning using computer webcam chat makes notes. Distance education concept
4k00:15Female hands of cardholder holding credit card making e bank online payment. Woman consumer paying for purchase in web store using laptop technology. Ecommerce website payments concept. Close up view
4k00:15Indian and caucasian businesswomen wear medical face masks greeting with elbow bump work together in office. Two female colleagues avoid touch for coronavirus protection covid 19 spreading prevention.
4k00:11Focused businesswoman working on laptop computer in home office. Female manager typing on laptop keyboard indoors. Portrait of serious business woman looking at laptop screen in office
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Pretty young pregnant woman working laptop computer while sitting on sofa in living room at home in self isolation quarantine
4k00:10Pretty young pregnant woman working laptop computer while sitting on sofa in living room at home in self isolation quarantine
4k00:22Cinematic authentic close up shot of happy smiling little daughter is giving surprise affective hug to her mother while doing smart working with laptop in kitchen at home.