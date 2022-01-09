 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Feed pusher is moving hay closer to the farm cows

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085076911
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV282.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Automatic cow milking facility at cattle dairy farm, exhibition, trade show - close up view of cows udder with teat cups. Farming, automated technology, agriculture industry, animal husbandry concept
4k00:10Automatic cow milking facility at cattle dairy farm, exhibition, trade show - close up view of cows udder with teat cups. Farming, automated technology, agriculture industry, animal husbandry concept
Filling yogurt in plastic cups in dairy factory
hd00:16Filling yogurt in plastic cups in dairy factory
Smart agriculture, smart farm, sensor connect vinyl house, green house. connect internet of things.4th Industrial Revolution.
hd00:08Smart agriculture, smart farm, sensor connect vinyl house, green house. connect internet of things.4th Industrial Revolution.
Cows at the Milk Production Factory. Process of milking cows on machine. Automated equipment for milking cows on dairy farm. Animal farm, Agricultural business. Modern farm.
hd00:09Cows at the Milk Production Factory. Process of milking cows on machine. Automated equipment for milking cows on dairy farm. Animal farm, Agricultural business. Modern farm.
'Smart Farm' technology to Smart agriculture, sensor connect vinyl house, green house. connect internet of things.4th Industrial Revolution.
hd00:08'Smart Farm' technology to Smart agriculture, sensor connect vinyl house, green house. connect internet of things.4th Industrial Revolution.
Automatic cow milking facility at cattle dairy farm, exhibition, trade show. Farming, automated technology equipment, agriculture industry and animal husbandry concept
4k00:19Automatic cow milking facility at cattle dairy farm, exhibition, trade show. Farming, automated technology equipment, agriculture industry and animal husbandry concept
The concept of smart robotic in agriculture robot farmers are programmed to work in the farm premises for animal feeding. Automation in agriculture.
hd00:21The concept of smart robotic in agriculture robot farmers are programmed to work in the farm premises for animal feeding. Automation in agriculture.
Smart agriculture, smart farm, Cultivate a field with a tractor, connect internet of things.4th Industrial Revolution.
hd00:10Smart agriculture, smart farm, Cultivate a field with a tractor, connect internet of things.4th Industrial Revolution.

Related video keywords