 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Top view of a weaving machine working with threads

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085076902
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV287.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

macro white threads from bobbins of operating spinning machine in bright sunlight beam background
4k00:30macro white threads from bobbins of operating spinning machine in bright sunlight beam background
Textile industry - yarn spools on spinning machine in a factory
hd00:11Textile industry - yarn spools on spinning machine in a factory
Weaving Plant For The Production Of Plastic Or Polypropylene Bags . Rows Of White Reels With Ropes Making Plastic Sacks In A Modern Production Plant
4k00:25Weaving Plant For The Production Of Plastic Or Polypropylene Bags . Rows Of White Reels With Ropes Making Plastic Sacks In A Modern Production Plant
Manufacture Industrial Textiles Production Line with Automatic Weavers in a Factory
hd00:12Manufacture Industrial Textiles Production Line with Automatic Weavers in a Factory
Textile Industry. Row of automated machines for yarn manufacturing. Yarn thread running in the machine. Worker on the production line in a textile mill.
hd00:13Textile Industry. Row of automated machines for yarn manufacturing. Yarn thread running in the machine. Worker on the production line in a textile mill.
Rows spools of thread of different colors in the industrial sewing machine
hd00:32Rows spools of thread of different colors in the industrial sewing machine
Industrial textile factory. Close up of thick white threads moving through the loom
4k00:08Industrial textile factory. Close up of thick white threads moving through the loom
Rows spools of thread of different colors in the industrial sewing machine. Different parts of the sewing machine. Yarn tensioning system in the sewing equipment
hd01:00Rows spools of thread of different colors in the industrial sewing machine. Different parts of the sewing machine. Yarn tensioning system in the sewing equipment

Related video keywords