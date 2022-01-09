0
Stock video
Team of players are navigating virtual reality of a 3D game. Augmented reality, virtual reality game.
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085076866
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|82.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Brain Scan Interface: Scientists and Engineers work on 3D Simulated Neural Brain Interface as Artificial Intelligence Concept in Modern Research Facility using Augmented Holographic Technology.
4k00:13Slow motion of futuristic doctors using augmented reality screen with hologram graphics for results of DNA research in laboratory.Shot in 8K. Concept of futuristic medicine and science,technology
4k00:15In the Near Future: Scientists and Engineers work in Modern Research Facility using Augmented Holographic Technology. Professional Industrial Designer wears Smart AR/VR Glasses and Gloves Controllers
hd00:18Female scientist, engineer touch screen, Wireless technology icon connect global world map, dot makes global communication. social media network.
hd00:18Robot, cyborg touch screen, Wireless technology icon connect global world map, dot makes global communication. social media network.2.
hd00:12Robot, cyborg open palm, Rotating earth, expanding social network service. artificial satellite, Communication technology
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
3daugmentedcharacterconceptcybercyberneticcyberspacecybersportdevicedigitaldisplaysentertainmentexcitementfuturisticgadgetgamegamergamingglassesheadsethigh-techhobbyimaginaryinnovationinternetleisuremodernonlineplayerplayingrealitysciencescreensshootersimulationsimulatorteamteamsporttechnologytoolsunrealuservirtualvirtual realityvirtualityvisualvrvr-glasseswoman