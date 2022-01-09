 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close up of a farm cow trying to sniff the camera

S

By SVTeam

  • Stock footage ID: 1085076854
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV278.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

Authentic shot of happy farmer father is driving a tractor with his little son and showing a family dairy farm with ecologically grown cows. Concept: agriculture, farming, family, parenting, childhood
4k00:21Authentic shot of happy farmer father is driving a tractor with his little son and showing a family dairy farm with ecologically grown cows. Concept: agriculture, farming, family, parenting, childhood
A young farmer bucks hay bales into a hay stack from back of truck
hd00:13A young farmer bucks hay bales into a hay stack from back of truck
Dairy Farm. Farm Workers. Dairy Cows. Milking Equipment. Veterinarian at Work. Montage collection of images showing milk production and dairy farming. HD1080p.
hd00:19Dairy Farm. Farm Workers. Dairy Cows. Milking Equipment. Veterinarian at Work. Montage collection of images showing milk production and dairy farming. HD1080p.
Milking cows on farm, working with dairy equipment, man controlling milking machine
hd00:11Milking cows on farm, working with dairy equipment, man controlling milking machine
Agriculturist is walking along the byre with a laptop
4k00:15Agriculturist is walking along the byre with a laptop
Milking cows on farm, working with dairy equipment, collage. Milk production and feeding cows on the farm.
hd00:25Milking cows on farm, working with dairy equipment, collage. Milk production and feeding cows on the farm.
A young cowboy bucks hay bales into a hay stack from back of truck
hd00:25A young cowboy bucks hay bales into a hay stack from back of truck
Cowhouse and a male worker walking along it
4k00:17Cowhouse and a male worker walking along it

Related video keywords