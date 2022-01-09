0
Stock video
little girl goes to bed, covers herself with a blanket, lunchtime nap. Home lifestyle, bedroom.
V
By Vaillery
- Stock footage ID: 1085068574
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|170 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06Excited happy young parents run push cardboard boxes with little cute children daughters ride inside, family homeowners playing having fun on moving day celebrate mortgage relocation removals concept
4k00:07Happy cute affectionate adopted little kid girl hugging foster care parent mother with eyes closed, adorable small child daughter embrace mum cuddling enjoy tender sweet moment concept, close up view
4k00:11happy family mom and son hold hands close-up teamwork. mother and boy kid together hands at sunset. parent girl and child happy childhood. lifestyle happy family mother day concept
hd00:15Happy new home owners tenants renters young parents and cute little children daughters dancing in living room with boxes on moving day celebrate relocation and family mortgage concept, slow motion
4k00:12Tired upset young mother sit on sofa feel frustrated about active noisy kids running playing in kitchen, stressed exhausted fatigued single mom annoyed disturbed about disobedient difficult children
4k00:06Happy family young dad lifting cute little kid daughter up fly as airplane having fun enjoying weekend sunny morning in bed, carefree adorable small child playing with parent father in modern bedroom
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:14funny sweet girl eats cookies, smiles and laughs. Delicious food, snack, home bedroom, lifestyle.
4k00:32little girl cries, disobeys, screams, hysterical. Dad sits on bed in bedroom, lifestyle real life, home interior, training and upbringing. doesn't want to dress up
4k00:05little sweet girl flaunts herself near mirror, poses, examines herself, squirms. Child model.
4k00:08little girl shares an apple with her father, healthy food, lifestyle. Cute child, funny video, love and warm relationships in family.
4k00:11Dad and daughter read book on bed in bedroom, process of learning and upbringing, little girl child and man study pictures. Real life, lifestyle. Talk
4k00:15little girl child reads book, studies. Close up, lifestyle, real life. Two-year-old Child on bed in bedroom. funny video
Related video keywords
adorablebabybeautifulbedbedroombedtimeblanketcalmcarecaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodcomfortablecutedaughterdreamfacefamilyfatherfunnyhappinesshappyhealthyhomehuginfantinnocencekidlifelifestylelittlelovelyingmorningparentparenthoodparentingrelaxrelaxationrestingsleepsmallsweettoddlertogethernesstoywake upyoung