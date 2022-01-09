0
Stock video
child plays with toys, puts them to bed. Soft bears, little girl lying in bed in bedroom, home lifestyle. learns and cares
V
By Vaillery
- Stock footage ID: 1085068547
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|175.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Happy family young dad lifting cute little kid daughter up fly as airplane having fun enjoying weekend sunny morning in bed, carefree adorable small child playing with parent father in modern bedroom
4k00:15Happy young asian mommy playing with cute small adorable toddler child daughter wear crown holding lifting funny little vietnamese kid up having fun fly in mum arms doing gymnastics exercise on sofa
4k00:10Happy funny beautiful family of four bonding laughing relaxing on comfortable bed looking at camera, cheerful young parents with cute little kids daughters lay in bedroom in morning, closeup portrait
4k00:07Cute excited child girl play plane game fly in fathers arms spend leisure time with parent at home, happy dad lifting little kid daughter up bonding together lounge on sofa enjoy lifestyle activity
4k00:21Smiling little african girls riding on swing with net outdoors. Portrait of adorable afro-american toddler sister lying on net swing and playing in park playground
4k00:17Happy african american single father with little children lying on bed. Portrait of young afro man holding newborn baby with older son and daughter lying together in bedroom
Same model in other videos
4k00:14funny sweet girl eats cookies, smiles and laughs. Delicious food, snack, home bedroom, lifestyle.
4k00:32little girl cries, disobeys, screams, hysterical. Dad sits on bed in bedroom, lifestyle real life, home interior, training and upbringing. doesn't want to dress up
4k00:05little sweet girl flaunts herself near mirror, poses, examines herself, squirms. Child model.
4k00:15little girl goes to bed, covers herself with a blanket, lunchtime nap. Home lifestyle, bedroom.
4k00:08little girl shares an apple with her father, healthy food, lifestyle. Cute child, funny video, love and warm relationships in family.
4k00:11Dad and daughter read book on bed in bedroom, process of learning and upbringing, little girl child and man study pictures. Real life, lifestyle. Talk
Related video keywords
adorablebabybeautifulbedbedroombedtimeblanketcalmcarecaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodcomfortablecutedaughterdreamfacefamilyfatherfunnyhappinesshappyhealthyhomehuginfantinnocencekidlifelifestylelittlelovelyingmorningparentparenthoodparentingrelaxrelaxationrestingsleepsmallsweettoddlertogethernesstoywake upyoung